In January 2016, teachers in Saint John were grappling with an uncertain situation. As dozens of Syrian families and their children arrived in the region, their educational needs weren't clear.

"We didn't know how many students were coming, when they were coming, or where they were going to live," said Jeff Matheson, head of the English as an additional language program for Anglophone School District South.

"In some cases, students are the only newcomers in the classrooms. In other cases we have six, seven, eight newcomers."

In one year, more than 100 students attended the language learning centre established at Prince Charles School.

With more than 200 Syrian newcomers in the district since last year, "there's quite a range there in ages and abilities," Matheson said.

"We'd never had this number of newcomers with this number of needs."

Younger students thriving

Younger students tend to adjust more quickly to the Canadian school system than some of their older peers.

"We have a number of kindergarten students who are learning their letters right alongside their English first-language peers," he said. "Those classrooms are just thriving."

The challenges are more apparent for the 45 high-school age Syrian students recently arrived in the region. Some new students had been out of school for up to six or seven years before arriving in Canada.

Adjusting to the high school curriculum was a "shock and a lot of adjustment," according to Matheson.

'We have a number of kindergarten students who are learning their letters right alongside their English first-language peers,' Jeff Matheson says. 'Those classrooms are just thriving.' (Viola Pruss/CBC)

But students are slowly and steadily finding their feet.

"I was at a high school yesterday, and there was a group of Syrian newcomers who were dancing in a classroom at lunch," Matheson said. "I don't think I would have seen that at this time last year. Schools have done an amazing job of including these newcomers at every step."

Work in skilled trades

Some students, especially those who already had exposure to English, were undeterred.

"We have one girl in Grade 11 who is earning her chemistry credit," Matheson said. "She was brand new to Canada this September."

For students ages 17 to 21 with experience working in skilled trades, the Anglophone School District South has partnered with NBCC and Apprenticeship NB to develop an introduction to trades for Syrian newcomers.

The five-month program finishes with a two-month co-op placement. There are currently six in the class.

The program has retained students who had struggled to attend regular classes.

"I think one boy attended once or twice all year," said Matheson, "and now he's been in this program for two months."

Apprenticeship programs have been set up for students ages 17 to 21 who have experience in the skilled trades. The program is a partnership between the district, NBCC and Apprenticeship NB. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Establishing Syrian community

In a settlement effort of the magnitude Saint John has experienced, there will always be educational challenges, Matheson said.

"We're not going to sugarcoat that."

But having a more established Syrian community in the region makes a big difference.

"The Syrian newcomers are wrapping themselves around new students," he said. "They're just surrounded with other students. We wouldn't have seen that last year. The community didn't exist yet."

With experience and the hard work of educators, "it's getting easier," Matheson said.

"The teachers, and students, are all more prepared."