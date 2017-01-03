Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne says the town has remained optimistic, despite the closure of the Picadilly potash mine almost a year ago.

"We have already begun certain things that we hope will lead to greater prosperity," Thorne said Tuesday. "We're still focused on working with the people that were affected."

Thorne told CBC's Information Morning Saint John that PotashCorp's announcement of the mine's closure last Jan. 19 affected not only those who worked there but also the small businesses that were built up with the support of the mine.

"They were heavily impacted and we certainly saw that this past year," he said.

Thornes said home sales have stagnated and a decline in the province's tax assessment meant a small increase in taxes.

Sussex Mayor Marc Thorne says the town is working to strengthen its economy without pinning its future on a single industry. (CBC)

The mayor added event the numbers of volunteers declined when people left the area or got new jobs.

"We saw it all across the spectrum but that said, we didn't take as heavy a shot as I think some people would have anticipated."

Impact alleviated

Thorne said help from the mine itself, provincial and federal governments and the hiring of an economic development co-ordinator and consultants helped soften the impact of the closure.

At the same time, the Chamber of Commerce worked to identify the town's strengths, resources, what it did well and opportunities with businesses for growth. Efforts to renew and refocus on industries in forestry and agriculture were developed.

Thorne said the town had taken steps during more prosperous years to cut taxes and be prepared for any emergency, but he added he never expected the mine closure.

Many of the families affected chose to stay in Sussex, he said.

"They may not be making the same wages as they were making when they were at the mines, but they are still making, in many cases, good salaries."

This year, the town plans to work on strengthening the economy and rebuild its assessment, he said.

"We're not going to focus on just one thing. ... We're looking all across the spectrum — arts and culture, tourism, manufacturing, transportation, agriculture, forestry. We're not going to sort of paint ourselves into the corner with one type of investment."