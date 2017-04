Matthew Parlee was last seen in Norton, N.B., on April 11. (Submitted/RCMP)

Police are asking for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Matthew Corey Parlee.

Parlee was reported missing on April 11.

He was last seen in Norton, N.B., on April 10.

Sussex RCMP are asking if anyone has seen or heard from Parlee since April 10 to call the local detachment or Crime Stoppers.