With his face covered by a blue windbreaker, a Sussex minister exited the Saint John Law Courts Wednesday after his appearance on a voyeurism charge.

David Scott Hillier didn't enter a plea when prompted by Justice Andrew Palmer.

His lawyer Rodney Macdonald said there was a disclosure issue preventing Hillier from doing so, but he chose provincial court to hear the case.

Hillier is a minister at St. Paul's United Church in Sussex, but the church website lists him as 'currently on leave.' (Source: Facebook)

Hillier is charged with secretly observing or recording a person who had a reasonable expectation of privacy on Mar. 17 in Sussex.

A publication ban prevents revealing any details that might identify the alleged victim.

Following the hearing, Hillier did not respond to a request for comment.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 27.