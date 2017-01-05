Sussex RCMP have reissued a plea for the public's help in finding the person responsible for an estimated $300,000 in damage to an overpass near the town last spring.

Investigators believe a piece of heavy equipment may have collided with the structure, located on Cherryvale Road in Canaan Forks, while passing underneath.

The area is used primarily by logging trucks and excavation equipment, Const. Chad Hussey said in a statement.

RCMP believe a piece of heavy equipment may have collided with this overpass in Canaan Forks, near Sussex. (RCMP)

The damage was reported to police on May 10, shortly after 8:15 a.m., but investigators believe it occurred around the end of April.

Repairs to the overpass has since begun, said Hussey.

RCMP originally sought the public's help in solving the "major damage" to the overpass on May 18, 2016.