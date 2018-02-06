A Sussex United Church minister has been given a nine-month conditional sentence, including six months of house arrest, for secretly videotaping a naked woman at a local tanning salon last winter.

David Scott Hillier's actions were "devious and sneaky," Saint John provincial court Judge Andrew Palmer said during sentencing on Tuesday.

The victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, cried as she described being "humiliated" and violated by a man considered to be a pillar in the community.

Hillier, 51, who previously pleaded guilty to voyeurism, showed no reaction.

His wife of 22 years, Wendy, who was seated behind him, patted him on the back, comforting him as an agreed statement of facts was relayed to the court for the first time.

The woman went to a tanning salon on March 17. Hillier showed up at the same time and took the tanning booth next to hers.

When the woman got out of the tanning bed, naked, she looked up and saw a camera pointing at her from the top of the privacy wall, which didn't go all the way up to the ceiling.

Hillier knew he had been caught and sent messages to the woman, warning her what reporting the incident would do to both of them, the courtroom heard.

He apologized to her and promised to delete the images.

Hillier, was minister at St. Paul's United Church in Sussex, but he is no longer listed on the church's website. (Source: Facebook)

The victim told the court Hillier's position at St. Paul's United Church made it "terrifying to come forward." She feared no one in the small town would believe her over him, she said, as she read her victim impact statement aloud.

But she did go to police, who got a warrant to search the images on Hillier's cellphone and his camera's memory card.

The camera no longer had any images of the woman getting out of the tanning bed, but there was a video of her going in, which was played for the judge alone before being sealed from public viewing.

Crown prosecutor Shara Munn said the video demonstrated the creepiness of Hillier's behaviour.

Hillier also took a video of the woman exercising on a treadmill using a camera concealed in a cardboard box, the courtroom heard.

Victim's life forever changed

The victim told the court the experience has forever changed her.

"I cry all the time, my emotions bubbling to the top at the drop of a hat," she said.

She suffers nightmares, flashbacks and panic attacks.

She is angry, has lost her trust in people and her self-esteem.

"This was not fair. I did not deserve this," she said. "Nobody does."

Defence lawyer Rodney Macdonald said Hillier "took the high road" and confessed.

He was "co-operative and forthright," said Macdonald.

Hillier declined to address the court before the judge imposed sentence.

If Hillier violates the conditions of his six months of house arrest, he could serve the remainder of the nine-month conditional sentence in jail.

He was also placed on probation for two years.

On long-term disability

Hillier has been employed by the United Church for the past two decades and served as a minister at St. Paul's United Church in Sussex when the complaint was laid.

He is currently on long-term disability, according to David Hewitt, executive secretary for the Maritime Conference of the United Church of Canada.

"His case is administered between his medical team and the long-term disability company," Hewitt said in an email to CBC News on Tuesday.

Hillier is no longer listed on the church's website. "For pastoral care, please call the office," it states.

The church's website had listed Hillier as "currently on leave" when he was charged on Oct. 25 with one count of voyeurism and on Nov. 27, when he pleaded guilty.