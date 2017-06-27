The RCMP have released surveillance photos of two people suspected in a break-in at Sully's Ice Cream Parlour in Sussex shortly after midnight on May 7.

"As far as we know, two people pried open the upper window with tools — and unfortunately spoiled much of the product by leaving the freezer open," said Richard Sullivan, whose son Ryan opened the business 20 years ago.

Sully's is a popular summer destination for locals and tourists, serving up cones ice cream parlour in the former Sussex train station at 66 Broad St.

The thieves caused minor damage to the 1913 building when they pried open the window, according to Sullivan.

The ice cream parlous has employed between five and eight students every summer from the local high school and university for two decades. (Submitted by Richard Sullivan)

The thieves made off with laptop, work calculator, and two containers of ice cream and "had a party somewhere," said Sullivan.

"Thankfully we never leave cash overnight."

Others have attempted to break in, he said, but this is the first time there was a loss or any damage.

"We're quite proud of the business," said Sullivan, "and the biggest concern would be how [the break-in] would affect the kids who work there."

Security cameras at the ice cream parlour captured the images of two people wearing dark coloured hoodies, dark coloured pants and were wearing light blue gloves.

One person was wearing a black baseball cap and had a large hiking backpack. The other was wearing a black toque and had a black and grey school-style backpack.