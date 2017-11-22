A 17-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after falling from the hood of a car that then struck her, say Sussex RCMP.

The 19-year-old man who was driving the car with the girl on its hood is facing charges, Const. Chad Hussey said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the single vehicle crash on McLeod Avenue in Sussex on Tuesday around 11:20 a.m., said Hussey.

Investigators determined the girl was on the hood of the car when she fell off, was struck by the car and became trapped, he said.

She was rescued by the Sussex Fire Department and transported to the hospital.

The driver was arrested at the scene and released pending a court appearance, said Hussey.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing with the help of a traffic reconstructionist who went to the scene, he said.