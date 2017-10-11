RCMP have charged a 67-year-old Sussex Corner man with possession of child sexual abuse images.

A 67-year-old man from Sussex Corner has been charged with making child pornography available, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography, according to New Brunswick RCMP.

On June 8, police seized several electronic devices during a search of a Sussex Corner residence, RCMP said.

The search was carried out by the RCMP's internet child exploitation unit, which included members of the Saint John police, Kennebecasis regional police and the RCMP technological crime unit, and the Sussex RCMP.

The man appeared in Saint John provincial court Tuesday and remains in custody. He is scheduled to reappear in court on Nov. 16 at 9:30 a.m.