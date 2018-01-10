One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Sussex on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Highway 1 in Sussex Corner, when the car, travelling east on Route 1, slid into the median and rolled several times.

The driver of the vehicle was a 66-year-old man from Indian Mountain, a community northwest of Moncton.

The man died at the scene, the Southeast District RCMP said in a news release.

The passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation into the crash.