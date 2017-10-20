Jennifer Nagle will be tried on child pornography and theft charges. A date for her trial will be set Dec. 6. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

A 62-year-old Sussex woman pleaded not guilty Friday to three child pornography charges.

Jennifer Nagle is charged with making, possessing and distributing child pornography. She is also charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 for allegedly stealing underwear, according to court documents.

Nagle, who was denied bail during an earlier court appearance, will return to provincial court on Dec. 6, when a date will be set for her trial.

Judge Henrik Tonning has imposed a ban on publishing anything that would identify the complainant.