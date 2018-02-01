A Sussex man charged with five child pornography-related offences pleaded guilty to all of them Thursday in Saint John Provincial Court and was charged with two more.

Raymond Calvin Adair, 60, pleaded guilty to possessing sexual images of a person under the age of 18, three counts of possessing stolen underwear, and to making child pornography.

The Crown laid the first five charges last September and added two more on Thursday. They allege that Adair secretly made a visual recording of a person in a place where there was a reasonable expectation of privacy, and that he made an arrangement using telecommunications to commit an offence against a person under the age of 18.

He did not enter a plea on the new charges.

Adair was taken back into custody until his sentencing March 7.

Sussex woman also charged

Another Sussex resident, Jennifer Nagle, 62, has also been charged in the case.

Nagle pleaded not guilty in October to making, possessing and distributing child pornography, and two counts of theft under $5,000, which according to court documents, involved the alleged theft of underwear.

Jennifer Nagle of Sussex has pleaded not guilty to producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography. (Source: Facebook)

She has not yet entered a plea on two new charges, laid Jan. 11, that allege that she secretly made a visual recording of a person in a place where there was a reasonable expectation of privacy, and that she made an arrangement using telecommunications to commit an offence against a person under the age of 18.

A publication ban prevents reporting any details that could identify the complainant in the case.

Nagle is being held in custody until her next court appearance this month.







