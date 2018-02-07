Information about the "suspicious" deaths of a man and woman found at a Saint John hotel nearly a year ago will be revealed today.

The Saint John Police Force will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to "report on the two deceased persons that were discovered" on Feb. 28, 2017.

The bodies of the 26-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were discovered in a room at the Best Western Plus Saint John Hotel and Suites on Majors Brook Drive on the city's east side early that evening.

Police had described the deaths as "suspicious" at the time, but have said little since then.

The causes of death, the identities of the deceased, and where they were from have not been disclosed.

"Investigations of this nature are very complex," former media relations officer Sgt. Charles Breen had told CBC News on March 1.

"When new information comes to light it will be made readily available," he had said.

During a news conference the following day, Breen told reporters the police force "does not feel the public is in any danger as a result of this investigation," but did not elaborate.

Two dogs seized

Two dogs were seized as part of the investigation and placed in the custody of the Saint John SPCA Animal Rescue.

The dogs belonged to the deceased and were in the hotel room where the bodies were found, Breen had confirmed. But no information about the dogs, including the breeds or their condition, was released.

The hotel remained open during the investigation, except for a corridor to the left of the lobby, which was cordoned off.

Members of the major crime unit, forensics unit and patrol officers scoured the grounds and took photographs of the licence plate of every vehicle parked in the lot.

​The news conference will be held in the Saint John Police Force's community room at 1 Peel Plaza.