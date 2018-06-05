RCMP investigating 'suspicious death' of man near Tracadie

RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 52-year-old man near Tracadie.

His body was discovered Monday at an apartment in a home on Benoit Street, Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 3 p.m., she said.

"At this time, the death is considered suspicious until police are able to gather more information."

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's cause of death, said Rogers-Marsh.

No other details have been provided.

The investigation is ongoing.