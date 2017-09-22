RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a 60-year-old man in Bellefond, northwest of Miramichi, on Thursday night.

Police found the man unresponsive when they arrived at the scene after a report several people were involved in a fight, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The man was taken to hospital in Miramichi, where he was pronounced dead.

Four men were arrested: three 24-year-old men and a 23-year-old man.

The man's identity was not released, and the cause of death is yet to be confirmed.