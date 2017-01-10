Sketch of suspect in five armed bank robberies in Saint John since Oct. 28, 2016. (Saint John Police Force)

Saint John police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in a recent string of armed bank robberies in the city in the hopes someone can identify him.

The sketch, released on Tuesday morning during a news conference, depicts a middle-aged man with short dark hair.

It comes on the heels of police going door-to-door last week with a flyer showing security video stills of the suspect or suspects in five holdups that have occurred since Oct. 28, which investigators believe may be connected.

Officers will also be going door-to-door with the sketch, Sgt. Charles Breen said.

"We are looking for the public's help in finding out who this person is," he said. "We feel that someone out there knows him."

"During each incident, a lone male entered the bank and demanded cash from the tellers," police say in the flyer. "The suspect displayed a handgun and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money."

The most recent holdup occurred at the CIBC on Consumers Drive in east Saint John on Jan. 5 at about 7:10 p.m.

Other incidents include:

Oct. 28, 4:40 p.m., CIBC, 1 Main St. W.

Nov. 9, 5 p.m., Scotiabank, 533 Westmorland Rd.

Nov. 21, 10:53 a.m., Scotiabank, 365 Main St. N.

Dec. 22, 6:50 p.m., TD Canada Trust, 10 East Point Way.

Anyone with information about the armed bank robberies is asked to call the Saint John Police Force at 648-333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The Saint John and Grand Bay-Westfield Crime Stoppers offered a $2,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the robberies.