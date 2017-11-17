​RCMP are turning to DNA testing to identify the body discovered this week in Napadogan, about 65 kilometres north of Fredericton.

"Unfortunately, we weren't able to do a positive confirmation of identification yet," Sgt. Marc Fortin of the RCMP said Friday.

A hunter in the woods found the body early Wednesday evening. Police said the remains were in a vehicle that matched the description of one driven by a woman from the Grand Lake area before she vanished.

Susan Lee, 43, was from St. Mary's First Nation but living in Newcastle Creek, near Minto. She was last seen driving her black 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV on July 17.

An autopsy was ordered for Thursday morning but because of decomposition, an identification could not be confirmed, Fortin said.

Although foul play is not suspected, it cannot be ruled out either until a more detailed autopsy report.

"The coroner along with the investigators and the pathologist are doing DNA comparison right now to have confirmation," he said.

Results from the DNA testing are expected next week, he said.

RCMP discovered other items with the vehicle and the remains, which they said could shed more light on what took place.

"We're going to try to get as many answers as to what happened or what led to the person in the vehicle," he said.

Lee was reported missing to the RCMP on July 21, leading to an extensive search. Nearly 60 volunteers scoured wooded areas and back roads in the Napadogan area on Aug. 3, searching for Lee.