The Supreme Court of Canada has granted leave to appeal the case that declared it unconstitutional to limit the amount of alcohol someone can transport between provinces.

At the centre of the case is Gerard Comeau of Tracadie, N.B. He was acquitted by a provincial court judge of exceeding provincial importation limits on beer and liquor that can be brought into New Brunswick.

Comeau was charged in 2012. RCMP had stopped him after he entered New Brunswick from Quebec with 14 cases of beer and three bottles of liquor. New Brunswick's Liquor Control Act sets a personal importation limit of 12 pints of beer or one bottle of alcohol or wine.

Gerard Comeau was all smiles after a judge acquitted him on a charge of bringing too much alcohol into New Brunswick from Quebec because it violated free trade provisions in the Constitution. (Bridget Yard)

Provincial court Judge Ronald LeBlanc ruled the liquor restriction was unconstitutional because Sec. 121 of the 1867 Constitution states products from any province "shall … be admitted free into each of the other provinces."

The provincial prosecution service sought leave to appeal LeBlanc's ruling directly to the New Brunswick Court of Appeal, but the province's highest court declined to hear the case. As is customary, the Appeal Court did not give a reason for declining to hear the case.

The prosecution service then decided to ask Canada's top court to hear the case.

Ian Blue of the Canadian Constitution Foundation is one of Gerard Comeau's lawyers. (Julianne Hazlewood/CBC)

The prosecution service says the Comeau case is of "national significance."

"The implications of this decision are far greater than simply addressing the purchase of alcohol," stated the prosecution service at the time it announced it was seeking leave to appeal from the Supreme Court. "It concerns issues of inter-provincial trade with significant consequences."

The Canadian Constitution Foundation provided a lawyer to help with Comeau's defence.