New Brunswick man loses his 'free-the-beer' fight

After a five-year legal battle, a New Brunswick man has lost his bid to be able to stock up on cheap beer in neighbouring Quebec.

The Supreme Court of Canada unanimously ruled today that Canadians do not have a constitutional right to buy and transport alcohol across provincial borders without impediments.

The nine-justice panel said provinces have the constitutional right to restrict the importation of goods from another province, as long as the primary aim of the restriction is not to impede trade.

Gerard Comeau, 64, of Tracadie, a small community some 160 kilometres north of Moncton, was at the centre of the so-called "free-the-beer" case, which garnered national attention because it could have had implications for much more than just beer.

Comeau, who has earned a celebrity status of sorts, could not immediately be reached for comment.

But earlier this week he said he couldn't imagine the court ruling "the province has the right to limit what's coming into the province from another province."

Still, he suggested he would be OK with the decision either way.

"My aim is to find out whether I can shop wherever I want."

New Brunswick allows only 12 pints of beer or one bottle of wine or liquor to be brought into the province from another province. (Hilary Bird/CBC)

In 2012, Comeau was stopped at the New Brunswick-Quebec border by the RCMP and fined $292.50 for having 14 cases of beer, two bottles of whisky and a bottle of liqueur in his vehicle.

New Brunswick, like most provinces, limits how much alcohol people can bring across provincial borders. The New Brunswick Liquor Control Act sets a personal importation limit of 12 pints of beer (about 18 cans or bottles), or one bottle of wine or spirits.

Comeau, a retired NB Power linesman, fought the charge and provincial Court Judge Ronald Leblanc acquitted him in April 2016.

LeBlanc ruled the liquor restriction was unconstitutional because Section 121 of the Constitution Act states products from any province "shall … be admitted free into each of the other provinces."

New Brunswick's attorney general asked the country's top court to overrule that decision, arguing it would "redesign Canadian federalism" as we know it.

It could, for example, have implications for sales of tobacco and cannabis and for the supply-management system relied upon by Canada's dairy and egg industries to maintain prices.

The case had attracted about two dozen interveners.