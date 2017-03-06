Tammy Wright says she's concerned and angry her family was allowed to board a plane by Sunwing, and go to a resort in the Dominican Republic that lost power three days prior.

"I'm too far away to do anything," the Perth-Andover local said.

Tammy Wight's mother, Carolyn McCarthy, left, and her daughter, Cassie, right, have been able to make some contact with cellphones. (Submitted by Tammy Wright)

She said her family boarded the flight Tuesday but the power had been out since Saturday. Her mother, uncle and three daughters don't return until tomorrow, she said.

No one from Sunwing immediately responded to a CBC News request for interviews Friday evening.

Wright said her family is now stuck at the resort unable to transfer.

Phone service wasn't strong enough for CBC News to make contact with the powerless vacationers but in texts to her mother, Claire Wright, 16, wrote, "Hopefully they don't send anyone else here" and "They won't move us to another resort."

Seeking answers

Wright said generators periodically allow for some power and for her daughters to charge their phones. But it's inconsistent.

Tammy Wright says her three daughters Chloe, left, 11, Cassie, 12, and Chloe, 15, were allowed to board a plane to a powerless resort in the Dominican Republic. (Submitted by Tammy Wright)

"I don't know what's going on," she said.

"The thing I dislike almost is that we love to travel and we never complain even in cases where we lost luggage as things happen," she said. "It's the fact that no power three days before they got there and yet they still dropped them off not worrying about safety in the dark, overheated and food safety."

The family hasn't been able to ask for a refund because when they contacted the company they were asked more questions in a follow–up email.

As Wright understands it, Sunwing is under the impression they have power.

"But that Sunwing [representative], he's there. He should see what's happening."

On top of power issues, Wright said a pipe has broken in her mother's room, flooding the floor, and her vacationing family is having a hard time contacting their Sunwing travel agent.

"My mother doesn't swear but my mother woke up this morning and her comments were, 'this is the trip from hell.'"