A rural community near Saint John is on high alert after a series of break-ins, including one caught on video.

"How do you put it in words?" said Cindy Scott of Ottawa, who owns a cottage in Summerville with surveillance cameras. "It's a bad feeling."

"You just sort of feel sick," Roger Scott, her husband, chimed in over the phone.

Four men in total broke into the Kingston Peninsula cottage of Cindy and Roger Scott, but so far only the security cameras that caught them in the act seem to be missing. (Submitted)

The Scotts received a notification from their security system that somebody had entered the cottage early Wednesday morning.

The video shows four men cutting a screen open before entering the house. They enter one room, then exit.

Soon they enter the kitchen.

"Oh f--k," one exclaims before discovering the video camera and turning it off.

Cindy has posted the video and screenshots online, attracting more than 2,500 shares.

She's also reached out to the RCMP, which has not responded to CBC's request for an interview.

The couple described feeling helpless as they watched the break-in from their home in Ottawa.

The neighbourhood has been on guard ever since the incident.

Elderly woman has similar scare

Marlene Miller, 79, lives alone nearby the Scotts' cottage. She believes she had a run-in with the same thieves on Oct. 15.

The description of one of the intruders rang a bell with Marlene Miller, who encountered two strange men prowling around her yard, not far from the Scott cottage, earlier this month. (submitted)

She heard a noise that afternoon and, thinking it was a porcupine, flung the back door open only to see two young men.

"It gave me quite a start but it also gave him quite a start," she said of one of the men. "He turned around and took off around my house.

"I said, 'Where does he think he's going around my house?' The other guy says, 'I don't know.'"

She was told the man still standing in front of her was named George but believes that's an alias.

After she was being asked if a "Sparky" lived at her address, Marlene told the pair to be on their way.

Immediately after, she called her neighbours and the RCMP. The two men left in a white car.

Then Miller discovered her screens had been cut open.

She said she hasn't seen the photos online and can only guess whether they're the same men. But when she spoke to Cindy, some descriptions, including a beard on one of the thieves, matched.

"It gave me quite a scare. I certainly didn't sleep well the next Sunday. I'm an old lady."

Neighbours stick together

It was the security camera in the kitchen that the thieves discovered first. (Submitted)

Both Cindy and Roger Scott said the break-in underscored the importance of sticking together as neighbours.

"We've always relied on neighbours," she said. "Family and friends came to the rescue."

"It's kind of sad," said Mike Boyd, another neighbour whose camp was broken into the same night. A televison was stolen.

So far, the only things the Scotts have discovered stolen were the security cameras themselves.

"It's still a sense of invasion," Cindy said. "I think they probably have no idea how terrifying it is for people like the parents and grandparents."