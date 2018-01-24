Moncton church won't seek job grant that requires respect for reproductive rights

Some churches are struggling to decide whether to hire summer students, a New Brunswick pastor says.

The federal government's summer jobs program now requires applicants to check a box to confirm the jobs and the organization's "core mandate" respect human rights in Canada, including reproductive rights.

The requirement has created a dilemma for some employers in New Brunswick and across the country. Some churches are refusing to sign the document, which is part of the employer application to receive wage subsidies for summer students.

"They're really saying, 'If you don't agree with the federal government on our position of abortion, you can't hire a student,'" said Norman Woodworth, a member of the Sunny Brae Baptist Church in Moncton, whose church won't be applying for a grant.

Patty Hajdu, the federal employment minister, said the purpose of the Canada Summer Jobs program is to give "good quality job experiences to young Canadians." To get funding from Canada Summer Jobs, an organization has to attest to its respect for Canadian human rights, she said.

The Liberal government is using … those terms in the charter to say regarding reproductive rights, 'You have the right to kill all your unborn children.' - Norman Woodworth , former pastor

Hajdu said the federal government received complaints last year from Canadians and organizations about groups such as the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform , based in Calgary.

The complaints alleged government money was being used to create graphic pamphlets that featured aborted fetuses to shame women about reproductive rights.

Hajdu said some summer camps refused to hire young people from the LGBTQ community.

The change in the application form has nothing to do with beliefs or values, she said, but with the activities of the organization and the descriptions of the summer jobs.

"In order for organizations to receive funding, they have to affirm that they will not actively work to undermine the rights of Canadians," she said.

"We believe in the law of Canada and the law of Canada says that Canadians have a right to be living their life free of discrimination and we'll be prepared to support our decision."

Religious freedom 'eroding'

But Woodworth, a pastor for the past 40 years, believes Hajdu is wrong.

"The Liberal government is using … those terms in the charter to say, regarding reproductive rights, 'You have the right to kill all your unborn children,'" he said. "And that's terrible."

The retired pastor said the jobs policy is an "erosion" of religious freedom and shows intolerance toward a certain people because of their beliefs.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says the government is asking groups to attest that their 'core mandate' will not work to undermine the rights of Canadians, including reproductive rights. 6:57

Despite Hajdu's contention the policy is not about beliefs and values, Woodworth said these issues are precisely what the policy is about.

"That's why everyone's having a difficult time signing this attestation."

Hajdu's office is encouraging faith groups to apply for funding anyway. Groups would be excluded if their core mandates were connected to anti-abortion activities or anything that violates human rights under the charter.

Organizations applying for a summer job grant are being asked to sign a document stating it's "core mandate" must respect human rights in Canada, including reproductive rights. That has church leaders concerned. 12:10

Woodworth expects religious groups will be filing lawsuits against the government.

"It's a strange state of affairs when a student can't be hired because of what his employer believes," he said. "No employer has the right to ask a student what they believe."