'I was pretty gutted': Farmer devastated by major flood erosion on Sugar Island

As historic floodwaters poured onto an island outside Fredericton during this year's spring freshet, Roy Etheridge knew something was wrong with his farmland.

About 30 acres of his land is found on Sugar Island, a piece of fertile ground near Keswick Ridge with properties owned by more than 60 farmers. The 1,900-acre island requires owners to cross three causeways and unlock a gate to get to it.

But during the flood, no one could reach it.

"On the old Trans-Canada there's a spot where you can actually see [my] field so I knew the water was bad," said Etheridge, who purchased the land about a year ago.

"I could see the water … I said there's something not right in the fields."

It was a hole — a crater 600 feet long, 70 feet wide and 16 feet deep.

Roy Etheridge had about 30 acres of his farm on Sugar Island damaged by this year's flood. (CBC)

He was forced to hire contractors to fill the hole with dirt — paying thousands of dollars out of pocket.

"We're just trying to repair the flood damage from the spring," he said. "We have all this heavy equipment running here today, just trying to save this field and fill in the washout."

Planting put on hold

A look at Sugar Island, which is about 1,900 acres in size, from across the St. John River. (CBC)

So far, contractors have been working for about a week on refilling the hole.

"I was pretty gutted," he said, while monitoring crews who will spend several more days repairing his land.

"It was unbelievable and then thoughts go through your head … 'How are you going to fix it?'"

Etheridge said he would typically have his corn fields planted by now, but the massive erosion has prevented him from doing so.

"We probably won't be able to plant it for I'm going to guess for a couple of weeks, but it's going to be a lot of work," he said.

The hole was about 16 feet deep, 70 feet wide and 600 feet long. (CBC)

"Most of the topsoil is gone, so we have to add a lot of organic matter to the soil to try to make it so that it's a viable field again."

He's planning to plant grass instead to feed his cattle.

The local farmer has reached out to the Emergency Measures Organization to see if he can receive any financial support from the province, similar to homeowners and cottage owners impacted by the flood.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson with the provincial EMO, said there wouldn't be compensation for any kind of erosion.

Downey wasn't sure whether farmers were compensated for flooding.

Future erosion on the island

David DuPlessis, vice-chair of the Keswick Island Properties Association, has owned land on the island for a number of years. But he's never seen anything quite like this, including the main roadway through the island that needs repairs.

He said there's a number of reasons that factor into the erosion on the chunk of land. One of those theories is the large amount of snow pack in the northern part of the province and a sandbar on the St. John River that blocks the water from flowing downriver and, instead, travels onto the island.

"I can't see this stopping anytime soon," he said. "We need to find partners that can help us help us armour this side of the island and protect it."

David DuPlessis, a member of the Keswick Island Properties Association, has never seen erosion like this and says a barricade needs to be put up in the future to protect the island from more erosion. (CBC)

DuPlessis is hoping to build a barricade onto the banks of the island so water doesn't pour onto the piece of land.

But even that will cost money, which they're hoping the province will help pay for.

"Even the association and the landowners, we will try to raise as much financial contribution as we can, to try to protect these back banks, because once this is gone, it is gone forever for everybody," he said.