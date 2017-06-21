A robot prototype named Luke stands more than a metre tall, with a body made of cardboard, string, glue and white construction paper. The features of his grinning face are drawn with a green marker.

In one month, Seth Barkhouse and Dylan Renouf, both University of New Brunswick students, will transform the prototype into a wood, aluminum and decal product, with puzzles and tech games installed throughout its body.

'Our model mimics somewhat an escape room, at the surface.' - Seth Barker

In one month, Luke will be a real robot.

Then, his owners say, he'll be rented to local businesses, where small groups of four or five workers will have an hour to solve its puzzles together, becoming more engaged in their workplace as a result.

"We have strategically placed in the robot games that function together for a specific purpose — to increase workers' productivity within their organization," Barkhouse said.

With the help of business mentors and a psychology professor from UNB, Barkhouse and Renouf designed games that tackle worker skills such as concise communication and respect for the opinions of others.

The robot will be made up of different parts taken from other machines such as an old printer and a public address system. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

How it all began

The two students met when Barkhouse joined Renouf's entrepreneurship club last September.

Like many students in New Brunswick, they decided to create a business together instead of applying for conventional summer jobs.

Originally, they planned to create an escape room on wheels and drive it to businesses and festivals throughout the province. Escape rooms have become a trend in immersive entertainment, where players solve a series of puzzles and games inside a room using clues for a set limit of time in order to be let out.

Renouf and Barkhous got accepted into the Summer Institute at UNB, a program that pays students to work full time on their own businesses, and they received a $3,000 grant from the province's SEED program.

With mentorship, their idea changed drastically: from a truck to a robot.

"Our model mimics somewhat an escape room at the surface," Barkhouse said.

The two entrepreneurs analyzed studies on escape rooms done by Scott Nicholson, a professor of game design and development at Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario, to understand what escape room designers around the world were doing and what type of games worked well with different cultures.

"This inspired us to think about different strategic puzzles and clues, rather than just throwing anything in," Barkhouse said.

How it will work

"You are going to walk into a room, flick [the robot] on, and then he is going to direct you through how to fix himself," said Renouf.

The robot will bring together people in a company who wouldn't normally interact and help them build a connection by problem-solving and having fun, the students say.

"Having intimate sessions is a lot more powerful and meaningful for the organization than having 20 people crowded around a box," said Barkhouse.

The company, which is still searching for a name, will first work with small to medium-size local businesses.

Entrepreneurs find help

The project is "really out of everybody's comfort zone," said Renouf.

He and Barkhouse are not engineers.

'We don't always get along. We kind of compare it to a marriage sometimes." - Seth Barkhouse

"We are barely carpenters," Renouf said.

That's where Josh Watson, a second-year computer science student at UNB, comes in. He helps with the technological aspects of the robot.

Renouf and Barkhouse have been working more than 10 hours every day to reach their deadline, but said they would rather work for their dream than someone else's. Once the school year begins, the entrepreneurs will hire someone to work full time with them.

"We don't always get along," said Barkhouse. "We kind of compare it to a marriage sometimes."

He recognizes the learning curve is quite steep for two students who are building a robot with a month's deadline and no engineering background.

"But I wouldn't want to live with regretting not trying," he said. "So we might as well try."