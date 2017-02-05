While food, shelter and warmth are the most important things to receive when the power goes out in winter, it's not all that's required.

Within days of January's ice storm, mental health professionals at the Vitalité Health Network were out in force at warming centres providing services to residents and centre volunteers.

Lucie Michaud, a psychologist with ​Vitalité, said the biggest mental health issue in natural disasters is stress.

"A lot of those issues are related to stress. I would say high, really high, stress," Michaud said on CBC's Information Morning Moncton.

"Over and above that it's also the fact that this situation has been going on for [days]."

The stress can affect anyone whose lives have been altered by the storm, even if it's just not being able to go about your day as you normally would.

"A routine is so important for us to feel grounded and we didn't have that. And for some people still, it's not there," said Michaud.

Stress can take a huge toll on volunteers who help out at warming centres, or in the community. They often are in the same situation as many of the people they're helping, which can compound stress, although volunteers may not notice right away.

"It takes a toll on people, but because of the adrenaline they don't necessarily feel it. Some of them have started to see the aftermath of this," said Michaud.

Even when the power is back on, Michaud said this doesn't mean that the stress and mental health issues disappear.

Financial burdens

"[They] still feel a sense of this all feeling like it's surreal, still feeling stressed, not understanding why they're still feeling stressed," said Michaud.

This can often be attributed to the unexpected financial burden that some people now have to deal with as a result of an ice storm and prolonged power outage.

"Some people have had to purchase generators, it's not something that's been planned financially. All of these issues are starting to come out now," said Michaud.

Michaud suggests people call the mental health centres in their communities if they are having any difficulties coping with their mental health well-being as a result of the storm.