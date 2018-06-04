Rockwood Park stables closed after horse contracts highly contagious disease

The stables at Saint John's Rockwood Park have been closed due to the presence of the highly contagious horse disease called strangles.

One horse has a confirmed case of the bacterial respiratory infection and three other horses are sick, according to officials.

"For the safety of the horses, we have decided to close the barn to the public," a sign posted on the Rockwood Stables door Monday states.

The closure will remain in effect until the "flare up" across the Maritimes is under control, the notice states.

Strangles can cause excess mucous, cough and fever in horses as well as abscess swelling under the jaw and throat, making it difficult for them to chew and swallow.

They may become lethargic and have a reduced appetite.

The infection is primarily spread by direct contact between horses or shared environments, such as water troughs, but the bacteria can also be transferred via people's hands or clothing.

Three cases of strangles have now been confirmed in the southern part of New Brunswick through lab results, according to the Department of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries.

That's up from just one case "south of Fredericton" last month, which prompted some equestrian events to be postponed or cancelled to try to prevent it from spreading.

Cases have also been reported in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The infection does not affect people or other animals.

The first case of strangles in New Brunswick was confirmed on May 18, according to the Department of Agriculture's provincial veterinary service.

On May 28, the department issued an advisory about a second case being confirmed at a different barn from the previously diagnosed case.

A no-movement policy was implemented at the second unidentified location, which will remain in place for at least two weeks while the horses are being monitored, the advisory states.

The department issued an advisory about the third case on June 1.

About 15 horses are housed at Rockwood Stables, located in the city's north end.

It is a privately owned and operated business on land leased from the City of Saint John.

The year-round business offers trail rides, riding lessons and pony, wagon and sleigh rides, according to its website.

Strangles can be treated with antibiotics and most affected horses will recover within three or four weeks.

Biosecurity measures recommended by the province to help prevent the spread include not allowing any new animals on the premises, restricting visitors, monitoring the behaviour and temperature of horses and isolating any sick horse as soon as possible.