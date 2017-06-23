A campground that didn't follow provincial laws will not be charged under the Clean Environment Act, CBC News has learned.

In March, after it received complaints from residents, the Department of Environment began investigating Strang's Shore Camping, a private trailer park in Murray Beach.

The campground had gone up without registering for an environmental impact assessment, something that would have been mandatory for a site of close to, or more than, 100 units and requiring its own water supply and sewage treatment, according to the Environment Department.

Since 1987, the province's Clean Environment Act has dictated that all major recreational or tourism developments register for an EIA to help the province determine whether the project can go ahead.

After considering the matter over the past few months, the government decided Strang's owners would need to do the assessment, six years after it opened.

''I can confirm that the Department of Environment and Local Government met with the owners of Strang's Shore Camping to clarify the situation and gather details about their operation,'' said Marc André Chiasson, a spokesperson for the department.

The trailer park is along the Northumberland Strait near the Confederation Bridge. (CBC)

''The department concluded that the campground would indeed need to be registered to undergo an EIA, which was confirmed with the owners. The next step will be for them to register with the department for an EIA.''

Chiasson said the violation of provincial law occurred because the company failed to register for an environmental impact assessment before beginning construction, not because it was advised by the province that one was not required.

Chiasson also said the owners will not be fined.

The owners of the campground, Jerry and Linda Strang, declined to comment but have hired a consultant to begin the environmental impact assessment process.

Not the right message

Shane Banks, who lives next door to the campground, was one of the residents who had written to the departmentwith concerns.

He welcomed the news the campground will have to undergo an environmental impact assessment.

''I'm very encouraged that they seem to be going in the right direction there, and maybe some of the questions and concerns will be addressed," said Banks.

But Banks said he worries about whether environmental laws are being enforced adequately.

Shane Banks, who lives across the road from the campground, says he wonders how well environment regulations are being enforced. (CBC)

''Other campgrounds, other developments, if that is the message — that if you don't get caught there's no repercussions, or if you get caught after the fact there's no repercussion, then I don't know, maybe it isn't a good message,'' he said.

Banks said he and other neighbours started becoming concerned last spring, when they noticed the campground expanding, with no work being been done to extend the septic drain field.

They have been testing their drinking water since, because of concerns their well water might be getting contaminated, and they wonder whether the same thing could be happening to the water at the beach.

Murray Beach started making headlines last year, after Health Minister Victor Boudreau highlighted its poor water quality in an interview.

The province's Clean Environment Act states a violation could lead to a fine of anywhere between $1,000 and $1 million.