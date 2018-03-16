New Brunswick's ombudsman says the case of a Fredericton woman who was abandoned by corrections staff at a gas station outside Miramichi on Family Day and left to find her way home at night with $18 in her pocket, illustrates the need for policy changes.

Charles Murray says Serena Woods was put in a potentially dangerous situation, and that wasn't supposed to be part of her punishment for failing to pay two $100 fines.

"I think at the heart of it all was there was a failure as human beings to recognize the vulnerability of this woman caused by her poverty."

Woods was fined for breaching a court order and for not paying a victim fine surcharge, but didn't have the money to pay, so Fredericton police put her in a holding cell overnight.

But because police aren't allowed to hold someone more than 24 hours, she was transferred by sheriffs to the New Brunswick Women's Correctional Centre in Miramichi.

By the time she got there, however, her fines were deemed paid because of the time she had already spent in custody.

Ombudsman Charles Murray said a number of people involved in the case 'did their jobs - and did only their jobs.' (CBC)

Jail staff dropped her off at a gas station, which doubles as a bus station, but it was a holiday Monday, so the bus wasn't running.

Woods said they gave her a Google Maps printout and suggested she hitchhike the estimated 200 kilometres back to Fredericton.

"So she was basically placed in a situation of potential risk and our duty to protect her and care for her and to just treat her with respect as a human being, we just didn't discharge it," said Murray.

Instead, it was truck drivers who came to Woods' rescue and got her home safely.

Serena Woods was left to find her own way home from jail1:18

"So the disturbing question is, how is it that the private company and the supervisor that approved that were able to find a way to do the thing that we, as New Brunswickers, would want, but that our government, the department that we hire to reflect our values, missed it so badly?

"And that's where I think we have to have some really hard reflection on how we can do better," said Murray.

The Department of Justice declined to comment on Woods' case, but did say transportation upon release is the offender's responsibility.

Take the extra step

Murray said policy might have been followed, but "how did that policy work in the real world in this case?"

The minister, premier and MLAs need to ask themselves if jail staff did the right thing in this particular situation, if they're comfortable with their conduct and whether it reflects the values of New Brunswickers, he said.

"If the answer to that is no — and I think it should be, and if I know those people it is — then it's on them now to provide direction to the department and to the employees to ensure that in cases like this, the extra step is taken" to ensure a vulnerable person is safe.

In Woods' case, a simple call to the Department of Social Development's emergency line, or the Elizabeth Fry Society, or any one of the numerous charities in the community could have resolved the situation, said Murray.