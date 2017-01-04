A messy mix of freezing rain, ice pellets, snow, heavy rain and strong winds across New Brunswick Wednesday morning has created treacherous driving conditions, caused power outages and forced several closures and cancellations.

Much of the northwestern and central part of the province remains under a storm warning issued by Environment Canada due to snowfall or freezing rain.

In the Bathurst-Chaleur region, up to 20 centimetres is expected.

During the morning commute, motorists crept along Bathurst's Veteran's Bridge in the blowing snow and low visibility. The old post office was barely recognizable in the white-out conditions.

Motorists on Route 8 heading north to Bathurst faced a harrowing drive early Wednesday morning with white-out conditions. (Gail Harding/CBC)

​Miramichi police were asking motorists to stay off the roads and Miramichi Transit pulled its buses for the morning, with plans to reassess driving conditions during the afternoon. The New Brunswick Community College also closed its Miramichi campus for the morning.

The Confederation Bridge has restricted certain classes of vehicles from crossing until further notice due to high winds.

Restricted classes include automobiles towing trailers, motorcycles, high-sided vehicles including trucks, tractor trailers, recreational vehicles, and buses.

Bay Ferries cancelled its 11 a.m. departure from Digby, N.S. and 2 p.m. crossing from Saint John.

Air travel is also affected with the Saint John, Fredericton and Moncton airports all reporting some delays.

The old post office in Bathurst could hardly be seen in the winter storm on Wednesday morning. (Gail Harding/CBC)

Meanwhile, NB Power crews are dealing with more than 300 outages across the province. The bulk of the affected homes and businesses are in the Kennebecasis Valley and Sackville Port Elgin areas.

The utility brought in extra crews on Tuesday and set them up in areas expected to be hardest hit. They hope to have most customers back online by mid-afternoon, according to the utility's website.