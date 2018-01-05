Annie Savoie, 89, of Allainville, refuses to cook on anything but her wood-fired range, and husband Leandre Savoie, 92, cuts the firewood for her. (Submitted by Stéphane Savoie)

Leandre Savoie, 92, cut plenty of firewood, and his wife, Annie, 89, kept the wood-fired range stoked in their northern New Brunswick home in preparation for Thursday's storm.

They stocked up on food and water and hunkered down for the "weather bomb" that closed highways and knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses across the province.

"It's country life," said their 50-year-old son, Sté​phane Savoie, who lives with them in Allainville, a small community near the village of Neguac, north of Miramichi, joking "it's a debate who's looking after who."

Sté​phane made the 45-minute drive home from his office in Bathurst in his white Honda Civic in near whiteout conditions and got up at 4 a.m. Friday to snowblow before the estimated seven inches (about 17 centimetres) of snow that fell got too heavy from the rain or froze.

"I guess we're kind of hardy and tough. We take it in our stride."

Stéphane Savoie got up around 4 a.m. Friday to snowblow his driveway before the rain made the snow too heavy and before the temperature dropped again, turning it to ice. (Submitted)

The Savoies survived six days without electricity during last year's major ice storm, using generators to keep their fridge, freezer and lights running, but they didn't lose power Thursday.

Others weren't as lucky. As of about 2 p.m. Friday, NB Power crews were still working to restore power to more than 4,000 customers on the Acadian Peninsula, in Chaleur and the Northumberland-Miramichi area.

NB Power crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in northern New Brunswick. (CBC)

Mother Nature isn't co-operating. Bathurst and the Chaleur region, Campbellton and Restigouche County and Edmundston and Madawaska County all remain under winter storm warnings, according to Environment Canada.

"Hazardous winter conditions are expected," the advisories state.

Conditions are "gradually improving," but snow and blowing snow are expected to persist into the early evening in areas bordering Quebec, the weather agency advises.

CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland said strong winds are forecast to continue to batter the region with gusts of 70 km/h to 100 km/h.

The view from Samantha and Cletus Charest's home in Lorne on Friday morning. (Submitted by Samantha Charest)

Samantha Charest of Lorne was staying put for the day.

She works at the Campbellton Nursing Home, about an hour's drive away, and Highway 11 was closed Friday morning.

Her vehicle was also buried in snow.

"This is the worst storm I have seen," Charest said.

Northern New Brunswick was among the hardest hit by Thursday's 'weather bomb.' (Submitted by Samantha Charest)

Doug Trevors of Miramichi said the snow picked up there again Friday morning, and the temperature was dropping.

"Sure to make driving tricky," he posted on Twitter.

"Miramichi Police Force is asking motorists to stay home and stay off the streets if possible to give crews a chance to clear the snow," he tweeted.

"Spring is only about 75 days away."