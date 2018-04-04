Spring storm closes many schools across province

Schools are cancelled across northern and western New Brunswick as a spring snowstorm brings with it snowfall and freezing rain warnings.

Schools in Zones 1 to 5 in Anglophone West are closed today. They include Edmundston, Grand Falls, Plaster Rock, Perth-Andover, Florenceville-Bristol, Bath, Centreville, Hartland, Woodstock, Canterbury, Nackawic, Burtts Corner, McAdam, Harvey, Stanley, Boiestown, and Doaktown.

CBC New Brunswick: Storm Centre

All schools in Anglophone North are closed today as well as Metepenagiag School, Esgenoôpetitj School and Natoaganeg School. All schools are also closed in the Francophone Northwest and Northeast districts.

In Francophone South, schools are closed in Baie Sainte-Anne, Miramichi, Richibucto, Rogersville, and Saint-Louis-de-Kent.

The River Valley Christian Academy in Nackawic is closed today.

Warnings issued

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for northern New Brunswick with 20 cm to 30 cm of snow expected .

The national weather service says the snow has already begun over the area and will intensify on Wednesday morning.

Bathurst High School is among a number of schools closed in parts of New Brunswick Wednesday. (Gail Harding/CBC)

Some areas of northern New Brunswick are also under a freezing rain warning. Those areas can expect a prolonged period of freezing rain later today and tonight.

Environment Canada says the period of freezing rain could last three to six hours.

The snow is expected to change over to ice pellets and freezing rain this afternoon then possibly back to snow tonight.

Salt is not very effective after temperatures drop below minus ten degrees Celsius. So what are the alternatives? CBC New Brunswick's Maria Jose Burgos explains why beet juice might be a good choice. 2:26

Southern parts of the province are under a rainfall warning. Heavy rain, with up to 35 millimetres, is expected.

Environment Canada says localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible as the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: The snow will be heavy and will change to ice pellets this afternoon with a total accumulation of 20 cm. The wind will be gusting to 40 km/h and could reach 60 km/h along parts of the coast. Temperature steady near 0 C.

Tonight: The freezing rain or ice pellets will change to rain or freezing rain near midnight and end overnight. Rainfall amounts may be 2 mm. Wind gusts along the coast could reach 80 km/h overnight.

Thursday: It will be a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. The wind will be west 30 km/h gusting to 50 except gusting to 80 km/h along parts of the coast. The temperature will fall to –2 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Snow will change to rain this morning with rainfall amounts of 15 mm. The temperature will reach a high of 6 C and fog patches will develop in the afternoon.

Tonight: The rain will end overnight and there will be a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Rainfall amount will be about 15 mm. The temperature will be –3 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud is expected with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. The temperature will be steady near –2 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: The early morning snow will change to rain and there will be a risk of freezing rain. Roughly 10 mm of rain is expected. The afternoon high temperature will be 7 C.

Tonight: The rain will end overnight with fog patches dissipating. Rainfall amounts will be around 10 mm. The temperature will rise to 10 C.

Thursday: It will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. The wind will be gusting to 60 and the temperature will hold steady near –1 C.