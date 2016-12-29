You'd think most Atlantic Canadians had figured out storm preparedness already — but judging by the number of drivers who forget how to get around on snow-covered roads every winter, a little refresher isn't a bad thing.

"While we always hope for the best, we should prepare for the worst," said Justice and Public Safety Minister Denis Landry, "and do what we can to lessen any potential impact from emergencies. It is important that we do our part to be prepared."

The main thing when it comes to so-called "severe-weather management," according to to Greg MacCallum, director of the Emergency Measures Organization, is "being prepared, informed and educated."

To that end: here are four points to consider when there's a storm a-brewin'.

1. Understand the terminology

Understanding the difference between alerts, warnings and special statements can help you prepare for severe weather. (Kalin Mitchell/CBC)

Keeping an eye on the forecast is great, but it's not much use if you're not sure about the difference between a special weather statement, an alert, and a weather warning. Consult the Environment Canada's handy guide to different types of advisories.

2. Make a plan

Make sure everyone in the family is involved in making an emergency plan, including how to contact one another and where family members should meet. (iStock)

Those who fail to plan, plan to fail. New Brunswick's Department of Justice and Public Safety recommends New Brunswickers stay "72-hours ready," with enough food, water, medication, batteries, and cash to last three days, if needed.

3. Know the risks and how to respond

Make sure you know the risks specific to your area, whether train derailments or giant snowdrifts. (CBC)

Consider the hazards specific to your community: whether flooding, train derailments, power outages or giant, car-sized snowdrifts. Make sure your kids and family members know where to meet, how to get in contact, and what to do in different situations. Write down the plan and keep it in a safe place.

4. Get a kit

In addition to food, first aid, communication and safety supplies, your emergency kit should contain personal items such as clothing, medication and contact lists. (St. John Ambulance)

Put all the necessities — water, food, flashlights, radio, batteries, first aid kit, prescription medications, infant formula and cash — in one place. The province has a 72-hour ready guide online to help families prepare an emergency kit and family emergency plan.



