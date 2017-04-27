Elizabeth Rodgers stopped by the Stoney Creek washout site on Wednesday to see how work is coming along.

"I thought they'd have a lot more done today but I was kind of disappointed."

Rodgers lives in Hillsborough, on the far side of the detour that adds about 20 minutes on her drive to her daughter's house everyday.

It's a trip she dreads, since the culvert washed out in March.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure assembled the temporary bridge on Tuesday. The province hopes to have the road open to traffic by mid-May. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

"The road is so stressful, and the other cars don't make it easy either because everybody is in a hurry and they want to pass you and they fly rocks into your windshield."

Rodgers attributes the long crack across her windshield to a loose stone that hit her car.

"I was driving down booby trap road ... and they just fly up."

Jeff Hull, communications officer with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, says people using the route are submitting claims directly to his department.

"To date, there have been 23 claims concerning the Route 114 detour," said Hull.

Bottom line affected

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure was planning work on the area this year, but since the road was demolished, it has crews and a crane on site preparing both sides of the embankment for a modular bridge that will act as a one lane, on-site detour, until a temporary bridge can be built.

Business on both sides of the divide say the road is affecting their bottom line.

Brittany Hawkins, manager at Cinnamon Soul Cafe in Hillsborough, has noticed less customers are going to the cafe. (Pierre Fournier)

Brittany Hawkins, manager of Cinnamon Soul Cafe knows she would be busier if the road was open.

But not only that, by the time people get to her lunch spot and cafe, customers are already upset.

"After they drive that drive they aren't really in the best mood when they get here, because they're like, 'Oh that road!'" said Hawkins.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has crews repairing the detour route along Dawson and Pine Glen roads. A yellow line was painted to separate the lanes but Hillsborough resident Elizabeth Rodgers said it isn't helpful.

She hopes the province can get the road open as soon as possible.

"We're not super worried I don't think for the summer but right now it's definitely an issue."

The department expects the temporary bridge to be in place and open to traffic by mid-May.