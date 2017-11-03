The woeful tale of Rusty the stolen knight has its very own happily ever after.

A $600 reward was posted for the return of the beloved four-foot-tall suit of armour after it was stolen three weeks ago in a brazen midday heist — and now it has made its way home again.

"Rusty," as it has been known to its owner for the past 30 years, stood guard outside Strong and Free on Water Street until the afternoon of Oct. 17 when a man snatched the armour in the middle of the day and hustled it into a waiting getaway car.

"Rusty is back and we're so happy to have him back in our family," said owner Denise Dow.

First bought for $100

Dow first bought the armour three decades ago from McAllister Place. While it may have only cost her about $100, the tin soldier was worth much more in sentimental value.

"When someone steals something from you that has sentimental value, you feel violated," she said.

Denise Dow bought the knight 30 years ago and said she was thrilled it was returned. Still, she admits some of the circumstances of its retrieval sound a little 'fishy.' (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

After news broke about Rusty's theft, Dow's friend Janice Purdy pitched in $500 for its return. Uptown restaurant Italian by Night threw in another $100 to boost the incentive for the soldier's return.

Discovered at flea market

Sometime last week, Dow got a call from a man who told her he thought he'd found Rusty at a flea market. His name was Carl and he said Rusty was up for sale for $400. Beyond that, Dow said the details were kept to a minimum.

"We didn't get many details on the flea market or where Carl actually acquired Rusty, other than the fact that they wanted to get it back to us because they heard how important Rusty was to us and our family," she said.

Dow still hopes whoever stole the knight is found by police, but concedes having her prized possession back is more important.

Then there were two

Local firefighter Dale Russell heard about Rusty's theft and donated his knight to the store. Now 'Sparky' will be on display, as Dow won't let Rusty outside ever again. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Rusty will no longer be alone at the Water Street store. Local firefighter Dale Russell heard about the theft and donated his own suit of armour to Dow.

"I just felt sorry for them," said Russell "I said 'Geez, I have this old set of armour downstairs and they can have that.'"

So now Rusty has "Sparky," a much taller knight with a sword instead of a spear and shield. Dow said the new addition will be on display at her store's door next cruise ship season — secured with a chain around its leg.

Rusty however, won't venture that far ever again.

"He is grounded," said Dow before placing him in the store's front window. "He's not allowed out anymore."