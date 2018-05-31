New
Classic 1965 Mercury Comet stolen near Fredericton
West District RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen classic car that should be easy to spot.
RCMP seek public's help locating 1965 Mercury Comet
West District RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen classic car that should be easy to spot.
A 1965 Mercury Comet was stolen from a home in the Royal Road area, just outside Fredericton, sometime during the night of May 21, Cpl. Jasmin Malenfant said in a statement.
The robin egg-blue car has a New Brunswick licence plate: JOV 764.