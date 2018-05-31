Skip to Main Content
Classic 1965 Mercury Comet stolen near Fredericton

West District RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen classic car that should be easy to spot.

RCMP seek public's help locating 1965 Mercury Comet

CBC News ·
RCMP are asking the public's assistance in locating a stolen Mercury Comet. (CBC News)

A 1965 Mercury Comet was stolen from a home in the Royal Road area, just outside Fredericton, sometime during the night of May 21, Cpl. Jasmin Malenfant said in a statement.

According to the RCMP, the stolen 1965 Mercury Comet has a New Brunswick licence plate: JOV 764. (RCMP)

The robin egg-blue car has a New Brunswick licence plate: JOV 764.

