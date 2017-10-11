More than 15 members of the Oromocto RCMP and Fredericton police responded to a report of a stolen car just off Lincoln Road on Wednesday evening.

A 33-year-old Fredericton-area man was taken into custody after running away from the scene, RCMP said. Police caught him with the assistance of the Fredericton canine unit.

"At around 5:15 we received a complaint about a sighting of a stolen vehicle," said Constable Derek Black with the Oromocto RCMP. "We responded, along with Fredericton police."

Black said the car, reported stolen earlier in the day, was parked on a service access road when police came across it.

No charges have been laid yet, and the investigation is continuing, he said.