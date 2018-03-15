Stephen Hawking's impact always had a down-to-Earth feel — especially for one New Brunswick physicist.

"For most people it was his communication of science," said Ben Newling, the acting chair of the physics department at the University of New Brunswick and a longtime admirer of Hawking.

"For the wider public, his attempt to communicate science and his attempt to involve everybody in the process of thinking about how things work, that'll be what stands out."

Hawking, the best-known theoretical physicist of his time, died at his home in Cambridge, England, on Wednesday at the age of 76.

When he was 21, Hawking's body was attacked by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, but he lived with the usually fatal disorder for more than 50 years.

Ben Newling, acting chair of the physics department at the University of New Brunswick, says Stephen Hawking didn't just have an impact on scientists but on the broader community as well. (CBC)

A severe attack of pneumonia in 1985 left him breathing through a tube, forcing him to communicate through an electronic voice synthesizer.

But that didn't stop aspiring physicists and the general public from listening to what Hawking had to say.

Language of science

Newling grew up to study in a different branch of physics but said having someone like Hawking to model as a "science communicator" has been important for the science community and has helped "capture the public's imagination."

"His efforts to communicate science, in the process of doing science, to a much wider audience [was] really pivotal for people of my generation growing up," Newling said.

"He took really difficult, really abstract concepts and tried to set them in a framework that could be understood by a much wider … range of ages, backgrounds and many others of his peers."

Newling's admiration for Hawking dates back to high school.

Citing one of the scientist's famous quotes, "Look up at the stars and not down at your feet," Newling said Hawking prompted him to be curious.

"The more we discover how the universe around us operates, the better we can understand it, the better we can live in it," he said.

The scientific process

Newling particularly took to Hawking's involvement with the scientific process and his willingness to test his theories and be wrong.

Sometimes that's easier said than done for scientists, since they're supposed to appear to be "thoughtful, careful and right," Newling said.

"You produce an idea and it gets tested by … other people thinking about the same thing or doing other calculations. The idea that you put out an idea and other people will test it until it breaks, it takes a special kind of relaxation of ego."

'His work will be remembered in the field of cosmology for a very long time.' - Ben Newling , physicist

Over the years, Hawking wrote numerous books, including A Brief History of Time, which was an international bestseller and made him one of science's biggest celebrities since Albert Einstein.

Newling said the book gave people an insight into the way physicists think about how the universe operates and what it means to be thinking about such questions every day.

"[He] was held up as this sort of wunderkind of theoretical physics," he said.

"I think the important thing was to communicate some of these romantically weird ideas about topics as vast as where did the universe start? How did it begin? How does it operate around us?"

Newling said Hawking's work will carry on through other scientists and mathematicians.

"His work will be remembered in the field of cosmology for a very long time," he said.