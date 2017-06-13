Harper Trudeau PM Popart New Brunswick

Stephen Harper, 2006 to 2015, and Justin Trudeau, 2015 to present (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Canada's stuffiest prime ministers have never looked so vibrant. 

A new exhibition at Government House in Fredericton depicts all 23 prime ministers in pop art style: Joe Clark's hair is orange and Stephen Harper's jacket is pink.

Sir John Abbott's 19th-century mutton chops are lit in blue and yellow.

Clark, PM Popart, New Brunswick

Joe Clark, 1979-1980 (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

"They are Warhol-esque, they are electric, they're juicy, they're colourful," says Tim Richardson, the executive assistant to Lieutenant-Governor Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau.

"You can't help but feel something, some emotion, when you see these portraits."

Pop art Mackenzie Bowell

Mackenzie Bowell, 1894–1896 (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Getting to know your PMs

The show was the brainchild of Bill Benson, an Ontario physician with roots in New Brunswick.

PM Popart Bennett New Brunswick

Richard Bedford Bennett, 1930-1935 (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Benson was upset when he saw a survey showing most high school students could only name a couple of prime ministers.

He had donated New Brunswick artifacts and antiques over the years, so he contacted Richardson with the idea.

Meigen and King, PM popart, New Brunswick

Arthur Meigen, 1920-1921; 1926, and William Mackenzie King, 1921–1926, 1926–1930 and 1935–1948 (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

He then commissioned Julio Ferrer, a Cuban-Canadian painter in Hamilton, to paint the portraits in time for Canada 150.

Ferrer dabbles with politics in his work; past portraits include one of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto (Che) Guevara taking a selfie — a Chelfie it has been dubbed.

Kim Campbell, PM Popart, New Brunswick

Kim Campbell, 1993 (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

The portraits will hang at Government House until September and will be offered for exhibition elsewhere in Canada after that.

Macdonald PM popart New Brunswick

John Alexander Macdonald, 1878–1891; 1867–1873 (Jacques Poitras/CBC)