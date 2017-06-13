Stephen Harper meets Andy Warhol: Prime ministers go pop art in Fredericton show
Exhibition was brainchild of Bill Benson, Ontario physician with roots in New Brunswick
By Jacques Poitras, CBC News Posted: Jun 13, 2017 7:36 PM AT Last Updated: Jun 13, 2017 8:21 PM AT
Canada's stuffiest prime ministers have never looked so vibrant.
A new exhibition at Government House in Fredericton depicts all 23 prime ministers in pop art style: Joe Clark's hair is orange and Stephen Harper's jacket is pink.
Sir John Abbott's 19th-century mutton chops are lit in blue and yellow.
"They are Warhol-esque, they are electric, they're juicy, they're colourful," says Tim Richardson, the executive assistant to Lieutenant-Governor Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau.
"You can't help but feel something, some emotion, when you see these portraits."
Getting to know your PMs
The show was the brainchild of Bill Benson, an Ontario physician with roots in New Brunswick.
Benson was upset when he saw a survey showing most high school students could only name a couple of prime ministers.
He had donated New Brunswick artifacts and antiques over the years, so he contacted Richardson with the idea.
He then commissioned Julio Ferrer, a Cuban-Canadian painter in Hamilton, to paint the portraits in time for Canada 150.
Ferrer dabbles with politics in his work; past portraits include one of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto (Che) Guevara taking a selfie — a Chelfie it has been dubbed.
The portraits will hang at Government House until September and will be offered for exhibition elsewhere in Canada after that.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Sunny
21°C
Saint John
Partly Cloudy
21°C
Moncton
Mainly Sunny
21°C
Bathurst
Mainly Sunny
20°C
Oromocto
Sunny
20°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Stephen Harper meets Andy Warhol: Prime ministers go pop art in Fredericton show
- Hold your horses: Gas prices to drop to 12-week low Thursday
- Grade 4 Moncton student wins Doodle 4 Google prize
- Regional rollout of carbines raised concerns about 'two-tiered system,' RCMP trial hears
- Rockets fired over Base Gagetown by New Hampshire soldiers
Must Watch
-
Video
Canadian prime ministers go pop art
0:53
Canada's prime ministers have probably never looked as vibrant as they do in this stylized portrait exhibit at Fredericton's Government House. CBC's Jacques Poitras takes you through it.
-
Video
Dart shirts draw the eye
2:03
At the national darts federation championships in Saint John, the unique team shirts take centre stage.
-
Video
Pouring rain and lightning blanket Saint John Monday night
1:07
CBC's Roger Cosman got up close and personal with lightning, flooding and even a rainbow to top it off in his travels Monday night.
-
Video
Pickup collides with house in Fredericton
0:50
Fredericton Police have charged a man with impaired driving after his truck collided with a house on Dundonald Street.
Top News Headlines
- 'You're impeding this investigation': Sessions accused of evading questions on Trump conversations
- Car dealerships could be out of business within a decade, says report
- Britain's political cartoonists hang Theresa May out to dry
- Single military mom says she was asked to choose: Her career or her child
- U.S. student released from North Korean prison in coma, parents say
Most Viewed
- No-swimming advisory at Parlee Beach as temperatures soar
- Mystery proposal unveiled: Old Moncton High would become new RCMP station
- Moncton Market moves, library stays put: downtown takes shape
- Thousands without power in New Brunswick
- 'I haven't done any repairs': 89-year-old widow in line for property tax refund
- Beersville family lives without water, refrigeration after NB Power cuts electricity
- Heavy thunderstorm hits Saint John area
- Hundreds of plastic JDI tree planters found dumped in forest
- Nova Scotia man dies following crash in Grand Manan
- Daughter seeks answers after 'very suicidal' father denied hospital bed and takes life
- Police officer crashed car responding to baby formula shoplifter call, trial hears
- Level 1 heat alert issued by Department of Health
Don't Miss
-
Sessions contradicts Comey at Senate intelligence hearing
-
AUTO INDUSTRY
Car dealerships could be out of business within a decade, says report
-
New
Britain's political cartoonists hang Theresa May out to dry
-
Exclusive
'The decision broke me,' says naval officer asked to choose between career and son
-
U.S. student released from North Korean prison in coma, parents say
-
Live Blog Recap
'Your silence speaks volumes': Sessions refuses to discuss talks with Trump over Comey firing
-
Women-only spa stirs controversy after transgender woman turned away
-
Iqaluit could face water shortage within 5 years, researcher says
-
Updated
'He told me [Hailey] was in heaven': Father of man on trial for triple murder tells jury
-
Embattled Uber CEO to take leave of absence in latest blow for company 'founded in controversy'
-
Hundreds of Calgary women secretly photographed, posted to 'CanadaCreep' Twitter account
-
Cultural appropriation: Make it illegal worldwide, Indigenous advocates say
-
Can Trudeau put his stamp on the Supreme Court? That's not how it works here, say experts
-
5 workers fired after disturbing chicken abuse video
-
THEATRE
To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian Julius Caesar