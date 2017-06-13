Stephen Harper, 2006 to 2015, and Justin Trudeau, 2015 to present (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Canada's stuffiest prime ministers have never looked so vibrant.

A new exhibition at Government House in Fredericton depicts all 23 prime ministers in pop art style: Joe Clark's hair is orange and Stephen Harper's jacket is pink.

Sir John Abbott's 19th-century mutton chops are lit in blue and yellow.

Joe Clark, 1979-1980 (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

"They are Warhol-esque, they are electric, they're juicy, they're colourful," says Tim Richardson, the executive assistant to Lieutenant-Governor Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau.

"You can't help but feel something, some emotion, when you see these portraits."

Mackenzie Bowell, 1894–1896 (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Getting to know your PMs

The show was the brainchild of Bill Benson, an Ontario physician with roots in New Brunswick.

Richard Bedford Bennett, 1930-1935 (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Benson was upset when he saw a survey showing most high school students could only name a couple of prime ministers.

He had donated New Brunswick artifacts and antiques over the years, so he contacted Richardson with the idea.

Arthur Meigen, 1920-1921; 1926, and William Mackenzie King, 1921–1926, 1926–1930 and 1935–1948 (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

He then commissioned Julio Ferrer, a Cuban-Canadian painter in Hamilton, to paint the portraits in time for Canada 150.

Ferrer dabbles with politics in his work; past portraits include one of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto (Che) Guevara taking a selfie — a Chelfie it has been dubbed.

Kim Campbell, 1993 (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

The portraits will hang at Government House until September and will be offered for exhibition elsewhere in Canada after that.