Entrepreneurship isn't for faint of heart — and in a small, economically depressed town like St. Stephen, starting a new business can seem impossibly risky.

A group called Startup St. Stephen is aiming to remove some of those fears.

The group was founded by Abby Pond, who founded her business, Queen of Cups Lingerie Inc., in May 2016. As Pond was trying to fill a gap she saw in the market for individually-tailored bras, she said, she often didn't know where to direct her questions.

"I felt a little bit overwhelmed by the number of resources, steps, and things that needed to be done," Pond said. "Sometimes you just need a listening ear from someone who's been there — who you can ask questions without feeling like a complete idiot."

Tailored to small towns

She started following Startup Canada on Twitter and Facebook, she said, and admired the organization's work bringing together entrepreneurs in other urban centres.

Every month, Startup Canada organizes a conference call for small business owners across the country to talk and ask questions. It also organizes Startup Day on the Hill, said Pond, during which business owners have the opportunity to meet with politicians and investors.

"They bring entrepreneurs' concerns and cares right to the decision-makers, which is a pretty powerful thing," Pond said. "But I didn't think that St. Stephen qualified to be part of the larger network, so I never pursued it."

Then, Pond said the organization let her know about a program targeted specifically toward communities with under 5,000 people.

"I said, 'Heck yeah, we'd be interested!'"

Since then, the core group of Startup St. Stephen has grown to include an accounting firm, a catering business, and a rural event venue in a restored historic barn.

"There are all kinds of different businesses, from traditional professionals to oddball people like me who have seen a gap that needed to be filled," Pond said.

"Our first goal is to listen to entrepreneurs and create an ecosystem where we can connect, collaborate, communicate and celebrate each other's stories."

Official launch Tuesday

Startup St. Stephen's official launch is Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Kelly's on King Pub & Eatery. Representatives from Opportunities New Brunswick, Startup Canada and local businesses will be on hand to talk about the program and the possibilities.

"Regardless of whether you're an entrepreneur, dreaming about it, or just want to celebrate it — anyone can come," Pond said. "There's no membership fee, no gauntlet you have to run before you can come in."

"It's not only a group to talk about what's happening in St Stephen, but if there's a question or a challenge, we can go to a bigger network," Pond said.

"It's powerful to be able to get together to not only discuss the issues and challenges that we've had, but to celebrate the things that we've done right."