Visit a comic book store like Saint John's Heroes Beacon, and you'll find fans mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

Among shelves packed with science fiction memorabilia, Fisher's likeness appears on toys, dolls and the pages of Star Wars comic books. The spirit she brought to Leia Organa in the 1977 film hasn't dwindled among fans to this day.

"She showed a female can be the driving force behind the whole franchise," said store co-owner Steve Henderson. "Especially back in the '70s, when that sort of thing didn't happen with female characters."

Fisher died Tuesday at 60 after suffering a heart attack on board a flight to Los Angeles.

Many fans mourning Carrie Fisher's death visited Heroes' Beacon in Saint John. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

A lot of the success for the character she brought to life can be traced to her bold attitude off-screen. Fisher's history of speaking about her own struggles with mental illness and addiction connected with many fans, including Tina Collins.

"Carrie Fisher talking about her own mental illness helped me understand my personal anxiety," Collins said.

Before Fisher opened up about her own experience, Collins said, many didn't know it was all right to show weakness and seek support.

No meek stereotype

Thanks to Fisher's role in Star Wars though, many girls learned women didn't have to be portrayed as meek stereotypes, Collins said. And seeing the actress return to the franchise at 59, making light of many unjust expectations of her appearance, only helped solidify Collins' respect for her.

Tina Collins says she began to better understand her own personal anxiety after Carrie Fisher talked about her experience with mental illness. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"As a woman, sometimes in society they tell you you have to be pretty," Collins said. "She embraced her flaws and said 'You know what? If you want me as Princess Leia, this is who I am.'"

Fisher's tradition of inspiring young women is carrying on in a way. While Ian Watson browsed the stacks of specialty board games, his three-year-old daughter quietly watched Star Wars: The Force Awakens on the store's television.

Passed on baton

Watson was a big fan of Fisher's appearance in the film and appreciated how the baton passed to a later Star Wars character, Rey, portrayed by Daisy Ridley.

"That character you kind of see carrying off into the next one, Rey — that kind of plucky, independent, strong female character carried on by her," Watson said.

Watson said it was important for his daughter to see characters like Fisher and Ridley stay away from the "damsel in distress" trap.

"It's nice for her to see a character that [isn't] just something to be rescued."

For many fans, it's hard not to think about how Fisher's death will impact the Star Wars films. Before her death, she reportedly finished filming her role in the franchise's eighth instalment. And with more films planned, Anthony Bourque wondered how it will be handled.

"Whatever they do, I'm sure will be an honour to her," he said, "I'm sure they won't ruin it."