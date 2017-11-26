Residents of Stanley, N.B., have been living with a driver's worst nightmare for decades: a five-way intersection with virtually no signage and several blind spots.

Now, resident Blaine Merrill wants village officials to do something about it.

Merrill created a petition that collected nearly 150 signatures asking the village council to address safety issues with the intersection.

"It's very, very dangerous. You hardly ever see a five-way intersection anywhere in Canada," he said.

The intersection only has two stop signs and a flashing warning light in the middle.

Merrill said the intersection has at least three blind spots and the existing signage does nothing to help drivers navigate it.

A view of the intersection from Graveyard Hill. (Sarah Petz/CBC)

"It's just a ridiculous intersection. It should have been fixed a long time ago," he said.

Merrill said he was in a bad accident at the intersection in 1974 when a vehicle T-boned him.

Merrill was recently living in Alberta, but moved home seven months ago. He said he's probably dodged at least three bad accidents at the same spot since being home.

He took his petition to the village council at their last meeting two weeks ago.

Village asking for province's help

Barb MacDonald is a village councillor whose home is located at the intersection.

For her, the biggest issue is drivers trying to speed through the intersection without any concern for other drivers.

"Day after day, it's the same thing," she said.

MacDonald said the village council has taken Merrill's petition and sent it to the minister of public safety because it's a bigger project than the village can handle on its own.

She said they're waiting to hear back from the minister.

In the meantime, Macdonald said they are discussing whether they could take down some of the overgrown bushes on one of the roads that make it hard for drivers to see.