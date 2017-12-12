The case against a Moncton woman facing charges after a nine-hour standoff in late June will not be going to trial.

Stephanie Mawson faced two charges of being an accessory after the fact, one charge of breach of probation and one charge of failure to attend court.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to enter a plea in court Tuesday morning.

Instead, lawyer Lisanne Maurice told the court the case was resolved during discussions with the Crown. Maurice did not provide details or say whether Mawson and the Crown had come to a plea agreement.

Maurice told the court there will be a joint recommendation in the case on Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m.

Daniel Beaupre, who was also charged after the June standoff, was sentenced to four years in prison in November.

Weapons offences

He pleaded guilty to possession of a restricted weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

The Crown withdrew a charge of recklessly discharging a firearm.

On June 25, police were called to the High Street area of Moncton at about 7:20 a.m. because of a report of shots being fired. For nine hours, police armed with carbines remained in the area.

A witness told CBC News at the time that she heard five shots and saw a man standing with a gun and someone else driving away in a vehicle.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.