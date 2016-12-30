Fredericton's Matt Stairs is on the ballot for one of the biggest honours in baseball: the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Stairs, who holds the record for most career pinch-hit home runs, with 23, played 19 seasons in Major League Baseball. He played for a record 13 teams, including the Montreal Expos, Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.

Jason Dickson, the president of Baseball Canada, said Stairs's nomination likely had a lot to do with his longevity in the game.

"We know all the big name players but, you know, for Matt's career to extend beyond 10 years, to do the things he's done with so many different teams, I'm not surprised," Dickson said.

Matt Stairs holds the record for the most pinch-hit home runs in big league history. (Elaine Thompson/Associated Press)

"I think it's great. I think it's very reflective of how good a career he has when you get honoured by even getting on the ballot."

Voting wraps up Saturday, and the results will be announced Jan. 18.

This is Stairs's first year on the ballot, and there are 33 other names.

His career highlights include a clutch home run in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series in 2008.

That run gave the Phillies the lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team went on to win that game and the series.

"It doesn't matter where you come from," said Dickson, another New Brunswick player to play in the major leagues.

"Guys can get to the big leagues from anywhere. … It doesn't take these superhuman efforts. It's just if you have a passion for the game that you love and willingness to believe you can do it, then a willingness to really work for it, you never know."

Matt Stairs is already part of the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame and the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Hall of Fame requirements

Players have to have played for 10 years to be eligible for the Hall of Fame. Voting is by baseball writers, who can pick up to 10 names from the list of 34.

To reach the Hall of Fame, a player needs to be chosen by 75 per cent of the writers.

A player who doesn't win enough votes for induction must be chosen by five per cent of voters to get on the ballot the next time.