A 22-year-old man was taken to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton with serious upper body injuries after he was stabbed late Sunday evening.

The man underwent emergency surgery and is believed to be in stable condition and recovering.

The Fredericton Police Force believe the stabbing happened at an apartment complex on the city's south side just before 9:30 p.m.

Police said they have taken a person they believe is responsible for the stabbing into custody. The person was arrested shortly after the incident was reported on Sunday night.

Police are still investigating the cause of the stabbing and wouldn't release any further details.