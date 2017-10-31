The St. Thomas University women's soccer team is savouring its first Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association soccer championship since 1999.

The Tommies defeated the University of King's College Blue Devils 1-0 on Sunday.

"It's huge for the program," said Tommies head coach Michelle DeCourcey.

The first and only goal came early, 26 minutes into the game.

Sarah Hickman scored the goal for the Tommies, while Mary Cronin in net stopped every shot that came her way.

Both times, the Tommies played the Blue Devils during the season, neither team came away with a win. Both games ended in draws.

Going into the season, the team's goal was to make the playoffs. The team has seven rookies and only two players in their third year. The team has no seniors.

But that didn't stop the Tommies from claiming the championship victory.

"They just seemed to mesh really well from the beginning," DeCourcey said.

"The girls that came in really stepped up and made immediate impacts in their positions."

The win also clinched the Tommies' spot at the national championship in Halifax, which starts on Nov. 8. The Tommies will be up against the best teams from around the country, but coach DeCourcey doesn't think it will add any extra pressure.

"We try to keep perspective that every game is just a soccer game and that everyone there has played a lot of soccer games in their life," she said.