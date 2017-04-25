A Stephen man who had been reported missing over the weekend has been located by RCMP.
Christopher London, 30, was reported missing on April 22.
London was last seen on April 19 around 8:45 a.m. in the St. Stephen area.
CBC News Posted: Apr 25, 2017 9:35 AM AT Last Updated: Apr 25, 2017 9:35 AM AT
