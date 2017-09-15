The steeple on St. Patrick's Church located on the southern bank of the Miramichi River has been taken down. The steeple, which leaned in two different directions, was deemed unsafe earlier this summer, forcing the church to close its doors.

The sandstone church, built in 1894 to replace a wooden church that burned 11 years before, was designated a local historic place on Canada's Historic Places.

Members of St. Patrick's have been attending mass at nearby churches since the closure in June.

Father Arnie Hachey, the priest at St. Patrick's, said the best thing about the steeple coming down is the church can reopen.

The spot where the steeple was attached will be covered with a small roof, and the church will have to consider whether the steeple can eventually be brought back, Hachey said.

He said he noticed the steeple slanting almost two years ago.

"I thought it was the leaning Tower of Piza," said Hachey.

Rev. Arnie Hachey said the best part about the steeple coming down for now is that the church can finally reopen. (Ed Hunter/CBC )

The steeple sits on a stone tower but the wooden beams at the base began to rot and the weight of the steeple caused it to lean.

It will cost the church $77,000 to remove the steeple. Hachey said the fundraising has gone well so far, and he hopes to have the steeple removal paid off within a year.

A community church

Ray Sweeney, who was born in Miramichi and baptized at St. Patrick's Church, said he is sad to see the steeple go. He attends mass every week at St. Patrick's.

"The parish is shrinking, the old people are all gone," Sweeney said. "If it keeps going the way it's going I don't think these churches are going to be open too much longer."

Ray Sweeney, who was baptized at St. Patrick's, isn't confident the steeple will be back. (Ed Hunter/CBC )

He said he doubts the steeple will ever be put back and he said it believes it's a loss to the community.

Ever since Layne Wallace was a baby, she has attended St. Patrick's Church and said it's important to her that the steeple be fixed.



"I grew up in Nelson," she said. "Nelson as a whole means a lot to me, especially the church."

Layne Wallace has been attending St. Patrick's church since she was a child. She raised more than $3,000 for the steeple repairs at a variety show. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

To help raise money for the steeple repairs, Wallace organized a variety show , which brought in more than $3,000.

"It's also a beautiful building," she said. "The steeple is always a beautiful part of that."

Bringing it down

Crews began taking down the steeple early Friday, using heavy equipment to stabilize the heavy nine-metre structure.

Francis Malley, an architect on the project, said removing the steeple was like supporting a stick on the end of a finger.

"We have a number of brackets set up on the base of the steeple … the weight is being supported from the bottom not the top," said Malley.

The steeple was supported by the bottom so it can be removed safely, the hope is that it can be repaired and replaced. (Ed Hunter/CBC )

The Miramichi steeple removal was Malley's first. Most steeples that are removed are done so permanently, but he's confident this one can be put back, he said.

"In this case we believe we can save the steeple and reinstall it," he said.