From shed to success: St. Mary's Supermarket celebrates 15th anniversary

An example of Indigenous economic success is celebrating its 15-year anniversary this week.

The St. Mary's Supermarket marks a decade and a half in its current form as a large retail facility at the First Nation on Fredericton's north side.

Even though the building is large now, store manager Patrick Brooks said the supermarket has much humbler roots.

"St. Mary's Supermarket started off in a shed that was probably about 10 feet by 25 feet across the street in a parking lot," said Brooks.

"The community had a vision to expand into a larger commercial complex."

The retail space now includes a pharmacy, restaurant and gas bar, but the anchor is still the supermarket.

First Nation success story

Brooks said the retail space is important for the community.

"St. Mary's, just like a lot of other First Nations, did not always have a prosperous way of life among the people," said Brooks.

"Fortunately, for us, being located in the capital city of New Brunswick we're able to develop these businesses. We're able to provide employment to many members of the community."

Patrick Brooks, the manager of the St. Mary's Supermarket, has been with the operation for 11 years. (Alex Vietinghoff/CBC)

The supermarket is entirely owned and operated by the First Nation, making it independent from the larger grocery chains. Brooks said this means a greater focus on local.

"We have a lot of control over how we run the business," said Brooks.

"Some grocery stores may be constrained to certain suppliers...we can deal a lot more with local vendors and suppliers."

Big crowds

While many of customers and employees are members of the St. Mary's First Nation, the grocery store has proved popular with the greater Fredericton community with the supermarket's website stating that 85 per cent of business comes from non-Indigenous customers.

The store also employs people both on and off reserve.

Brooks said by 11:30 a.m. on Thursday about 1,500 people had already visited the store and that was before the barbecue started. (Alex Vietinghoff/CBC)

"We got people from Minto that work here, Noonan, Stanley, Durham and parts of greater Fredericton," said Brooks.

"We got a staff of about 65 people that's very diverse."

By 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, during the store's anniversary sale, Brooks said about 1,500 people had come through the door.

Brooks said the supermarket isn't done improving just yet.

"We have some plans," said Brooks.

"One of the things that I'd like to see is to kind of give the supermarket a facelift every couple of years."