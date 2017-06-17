Despite the damp and gloomy weather, spirits were high as the St. Mary's First Nation Powwow kicked into high gear Saturday.

The festivities kicked off Friday night, but most of the drumming, dancing, and cuisine take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Alan Polchies, one of the organizers of the powwow, said the event is meant to bring friends together, both old and new.

"We hibernate all winter long per se and in late spring ... everything is rejuvenated, and doing a powwow brings everyone together," said Polchies.

The powwow is being held at what's known as the Old Reserve Grounds along the banks of the St. John River, originally named the Wolastoq by the Maliseet.

While the powwow officially began on Friday, most of the activities were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

"That's where our ancestors resided one time ago, before we moved into the newer part of St. Mary's," said Polchies.

Polchies said the powwow is an inclusive event and people of every background are welcome to attend.

"It's about reconciliation [and] reminding that our non-Indigenous friends are more than welcome to join us in this celebration," said Polchies.

Wet weather

The rain Environment Canada predicted arrived at the powwow grounds, accompanied by cool temperatures and some wind. Luckily, there was a solution.

"When we celebrate our culture, we do it outside, we do it on Mother Earth," said Polchies.

"Because of the sensitivity of the regalia that most of our participants will be wearing...we have arranged a large tent."

One of the attendees wearing regalia was Tiffany Bear, originally of Sandy Bay, Sask. The rain didn't dampen her mood.

"It just gets the regalia wet, that's all. We don't want to ruin our feathers," said Bear.

Medicine dancer

Bear, who now lives in New Brunswick with her fiancé, is a medicine dancer.

"I pray for the people ... whoever is unhealthy," said Bear.

"Currently, I'm praying for my niece because she just got surgery in her leg."

Her regalia, which includes dozens of cones that had to be added by hand, took a long time to prepare with her fiancé.

"We worked on this all week straight," she said.

While vendor James Augustine says business has been down a bit so far this year, he thinks it will pick up. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

Dozens of craft and food vendors were set up at the powwow.

James Augustine, a vendor from the Elsipogtog First Nation, said while business has been down a little bit, he thinks it will pick up.

"People will get here. If not today, they'll be here tomorrow," said Augustine.

"Powwows always have a way [of] working out. This one's no different. I'm really glad they didn't have to move it elsewhere."

The St. Mary's Powwow is the first of several powwows taking place in Indigenous communities across the province this summer.