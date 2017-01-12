As the tide crept in Thursday morning, several people from the St. Martins area surveyed the village's old train station, now resting where it collapsed onto the beach.

Ferocious winds on Wednesday and a tide bolstered by a full moon were more than the old structure could take.

The building, used as a cottage in recent years, slipped off its foundation during the storm.

Several onlookers pointed out that the structure built in the late 19th century has had close calls before.

"It's been real close to going to sea a couple of times," said Brian McKiel, who lives nearby.

After taking a closer look, McKiel said many of the building's lower supports had been torn out.

Anne Gillmor-Dougan said her mother told her stories aboutFirst World War soldiers boarding trains at the station. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Over the years, McKiel said, locals didn't question whether the building would be swept out with the tides.

For most, it was just a matter of when.

"I think a lot of people expected it to go, but it never ever has until yesterday," he said.

Used as a train station until 1940

Built of wood in 1879, it was used as a train station until the railways ended service between the village and Hampton in 1940.

Few remember the building in its original function, but some, including Anne Gillmor-Dougan, heard stories about it.

Gillmor-Dougan said her mother talked about local soldiers, bound for the First World War, who boarded trains there.

She remembers the building slipping off its foundation in another storm, but she thinks this is where its story ends.

"I think this is probably the end of it," she said.

Built in 1879, the building was used as a train station until the railways ended service between the village and Hampton in 1940. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Margaret Mills also heard about the train from her mother, whose experience was more hands-on.

"She would come out by train and visit her grandparents just up the road here," Mills said.

Many taking in the storm damage simply said the building was a regular fixture on trips to the beach.

"It was always here," said Sylvia Shattuck, who lives in the area.

"It's pretty sad," she said. "It's just another old girl gone back to nature."

Likely beyond saving

For years, the building has been used as a private cottage, which many said was passed down through generations of a Sussex family.

CBC News reached the owners and were told by a family member they were too upset to comment.

Eric Bartlett, who manages the nearby Quaco Museum, said the collapse, while sad, wasn't a surprise.

Eric Bartlett of the Quaco Museum thinks the building in its current state is beyond saving. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

The building hasn't been moved since the railway line was abandoned, but the water level has, Bartlett said.

"Looking at the way the shoreline has been eroding over the years," said Bartlett, "it was just a matter of time."

Like others, Bartlett thinks the building in its current state is beyond saving.

"If it was going to be saved, it would have had to be done a number of years ago," he said.

"It has some historic importance for St. Martins, and it's a shame another building is gone."